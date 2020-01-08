You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4

From left: Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish, Makenzie Helms and Nicea Eliely celebrate a three-pointer Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Nebraska women's basketball team looks to continue momentum created by a decisive win against No. 24 Minnesota. How do the Huskers and Badgers compare? 

Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Kendra Van Leeuwen 5-10 Senior 6.4 4.1
G) Niya Beverley 5-7 Junior 7.2 2.2
G) Sydney Hilliard 5-11 Freshman 10.3 5.8
F) Imani Lewis 6-1 Sophomore 14.3 8.5
F) Abby Laszewski 6-3 Senior 11.8 7.0

Nebraska (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.4 3.5
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.7 3.3
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.6 4.6
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.4 5.5
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 11.1 7.8

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, NET, 107.3.

Scouting: The Badgers’ strength is inside. Sophomore forward Imani Lewis is averaging team bests of 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, including 20.0 points and 13.7 rebounds in Big Ten play. She has taken more than 25% of Wisconsin’s shots in league play. Senior forward Abby Laszewski has added 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The duo is very aggressive trying to get offensive put-backs. “The biggest danger is they play two bigs most of the time,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams.

Trending: Wisconsin is giving up just 60.9 points per game, and has not allowed an opponent to score 75 in any game this season.

Forecasting: We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again several more times: Nebraska needs to win games like this — against unranked opponents at home — if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. Right now the ESPN projections for the NCAA Tournament have Nebraska as the last team in.

— Brent C. Wagner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

