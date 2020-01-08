Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

The Nebraska women's basketball team looks to continue momentum created by a decisive win against No. 24 Minnesota. How do the Huskers and Badgers compare?

Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten)

Nebraska (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, NET, 107.3.

Scouting: The Badgers’ strength is inside. Sophomore forward Imani Lewis is averaging team bests of 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, including 20.0 points and 13.7 rebounds in Big Ten play. She has taken more than 25% of Wisconsin’s shots in league play. Senior forward Abby Laszewski has added 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The duo is very aggressive trying to get offensive put-backs. “The biggest danger is they play two bigs most of the time,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams.

Trending: Wisconsin is giving up just 60.9 points per game, and has not allowed an opponent to score 75 in any game this season.