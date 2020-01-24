Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin.

Nebraska (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Wisconsin (10-9, 2-6)

Time, location, TV, radio: 11 a.m., Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin), BTN (24), 107.3.

Scouting: Nebraska already played Wisconsin this season, beating the Badgers 65-50 on Jan. 9. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 15 points in that game. That was the start of a four-game losing streak for Wisconsin that just ended Wednesday when the Badgers beat Minnesota, 72-62.

Trending: Nebraska senior guard Hannah Whitish will be making her final homecoming as a Husker to Wisconsin. Whitish grew up about 30 minutes from the Kohl Center in Barneveld. Whitish was the 2016 Wisconsin Miss Basketball at Barneveld High School. In two previous trips to Madison as a Husker, Whitish has averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 assists per game but is 0-2.

Forecasting: Nebraska is just 1-3 in road games this season, so this an important game for the Huskers to win. Nebraska ranks 60th in the RPI, and Wisconsin is 118th.

— Brent C. Wagner

