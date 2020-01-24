You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Nebraska vs. Michigan women's basketball, 1.19

Nebraska’s head coach Amy Williams high-fives fans Sunday before a game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin.

Nebraska (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 9.1 3.3
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.3 3.6
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 9.4 4.2
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.4 4.9
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.2 7.3

Wisconsin (10-9, 2-6)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Kendra Van Leeuwen 5-10 Senior 6.1 3.8
G Niya Beverley 5-7 Junior 7.8 2.3
G Sydney Hilliard 5-11 Freshman 9.6 4.8
F Imani Lewis 6-1 Sophomore 15.2 9.1
F Abby Laszewski 6-3 Senior 11.1 6.7

Time, location, TV, radio: 11 a.m., Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin), BTN (24), 107.3.

Scouting: Nebraska already played Wisconsin this season, beating the Badgers 65-50 on Jan. 9. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 15 points in that game. That was the start of a four-game losing streak for Wisconsin that just ended Wednesday when the Badgers beat Minnesota, 72-62.

Trending: Nebraska senior guard Hannah Whitish will be making her final homecoming as a Husker to Wisconsin. Whitish grew up about 30 minutes from the Kohl Center in Barneveld. Whitish was the 2016 Wisconsin Miss Basketball at Barneveld High School. In two previous trips to Madison as a Husker, Whitish has averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 assists per game but is 0-2.

Forecasting: Nebraska is just 1-3 in road games this season, so this an important game for the Huskers to win. Nebraska ranks 60th in the RPI, and Wisconsin is 118th.

— Brent C. Wagner

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Husker News