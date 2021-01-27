Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin (3-10, 0-10 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sydney Hilliard, 5-11, so., 17.0, 5.7; G Estella Moschkau, 6-1, sr., 6.2, 3.2; G Julie Pospisilova, 6-0, so., 9.2; 3.5; F Imani Lewis, 6-1, jr., 13.1, 8.1; F Sara Stapleton, 6-3, so., 6.4, 3.7.

Nebraska (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.3, 7.9; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.5, 2.3; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 3.9, 2.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.2, 7.9; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 8.8, 6.8.

Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Wisconsin is on an eight-game losing streak, and has lost all 10 league games this season. One of the Badgers’ best players is guard Sydney Hilliard, who made an immediate impact as a freshman and has taken over the role as Wisconsin’s leading scorer. She’s averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-leading 4.8 assists. Hilliard is shooting better than 50% from the field.