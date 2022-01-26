Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin women

Scouting: Then-Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez fired women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis after last season, when the Badgers went just 2-18 in the Big Ten. He then hired Marisa Moseley, the head coach at Boston University and an assistant at UConn during five national championship seasons. The Badgers already have two league wins this season. Wisconsin has struggled to score, averaging just 58.6 points per game, but the Badgers have been solid defensively, surrendering just 66.4 points per game.