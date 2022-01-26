Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin on Thursday.
WISCONSIN (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Katie Nelson, 5-8, sr., 6.8, 3.6; G Brooke Schramek, 6-0, so., 6.7, 3.7; G Julie Pospisilova, 6-0, jr., 14.6, 3.6; G Halle Douglass, 6-1, so., 4.2, 2.8; G Sydney Hilliard, 5-11, jr., 12.6, 4.6
NEBRASKA (13-4, 2-4)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 13.8, 7.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 11.0, 4.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.0, 1.4; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.1, 4.4; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 11.2, 6.4.
Time, location, TV radio: 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Then-Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez fired women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis after last season, when the Badgers went just 2-18 in the Big Ten. He then hired Marisa Moseley, the head coach at Boston University and an assistant at UConn during five national championship seasons. The Badgers already have two league wins this season. Wisconsin has struggled to score, averaging just 58.6 points per game, but the Badgers have been solid defensively, surrendering just 66.4 points per game.
Trending: In four games since entering the starting lineup, Husker freshman forward Alexis Markowski is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, including a career-high 27 points in a loss at Iowa in Nebraska’s last game.
Forecasting: After a tough stretch of the schedule, Nebraska’s next four scheduled games are against teams in the bottom part of the Big Ten standings – Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers and Penn State. Nebraska should start this stretch with a win on Thursday.
— Brent C. Wagner