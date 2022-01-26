 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin women
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin women

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.4

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski drives to the basket and is fouled by Michigan's Emily Kiser on Jan. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In four games since entering the starting lineup, Markowski is averaging 19.5 points per game.

 JEREMY BUSS, Journal Star file photo

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin on Thursday.

WISCONSIN (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Katie Nelson, 5-8, sr., 6.8, 3.6; G Brooke Schramek, 6-0, so., 6.7, 3.7; G Julie Pospisilova, 6-0, jr., 14.6, 3.6; G Halle Douglass, 6-1, so., 4.2, 2.8; G Sydney Hilliard, 5-11, jr., 12.6, 4.6

NEBRASKA (13-4, 2-4)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 13.8, 7.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 11.0, 4.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.0, 1.4; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.1, 4.4; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 11.2, 6.4.

Time, location, TV radio: 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Then-Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez fired women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis after last season, when the Badgers went just 2-18 in the Big Ten. He then hired Marisa Moseley, the head coach at Boston University and an assistant at UConn during five national championship seasons. The Badgers already have two league wins this season. Wisconsin has struggled to score, averaging just 58.6 points per game, but the Badgers have been solid defensively, surrendering just 66.4 points per game.

Trending: In four games since entering the starting lineup, Husker freshman forward Alexis Markowski is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, including a career-high 27 points in a loss at Iowa in Nebraska’s last game.

Forecasting: After a tough stretch of the schedule, Nebraska’s next four scheduled games are against teams in the bottom part of the Big Ten standings – Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers and Penn State. Nebraska should start this stretch with a win on Thursday.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News