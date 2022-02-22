Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wisconsin on Wednesday.
NEBRASKA (20-7, 9-7 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.0, 7.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.6, 4.3; G Allison Weidner, 5-10, fr., 7.1, 3.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.7, 4.8; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 13.0, 7.7.
WISCONSIN (7-19, 4-12)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Katie Nelson, 5-8, sr., 7.2, 3.4; G Krystyna Ellew, 5-10, fr., 7.5, 3.1; G Brooke Schramek, 6-0, so., 8.0, 4.1; G Julie Pospisilova, 6-0, jr., 13.8, 4.1; G Halle Douglass, 6-1, so., 5.5, 3.7.
Time; location; radio: 6:30 p.m.; Madison, Wisconsin; 107.3 and 1400.
Scouting: Wisconsin isn’t very good but has probably had more success than it looked like they would early in the season, with the Badgers finding a way to get league wins against Purdue, Penn State, Illinois and Rutgers. Nebraska’s 33-point win against Wisconsin last month is tied for the program’s largest win ever in a Big Ten game. In that game, Sydney Hilliard led Wisconsin with 16 points, but soon after that game she took a leave of absence from the team. Wisconsin guard Halle Douglass recently tied a Big Ten record by going 6-for-6 on three-pointers in a loss against Michigan State.
Trending: As has been the case since November, Nebraska is still projected by ESPN to make the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are projected to be a No. 7 seed. ESPN projects six Big Ten teams to make the tournament. The NCAA Tournament selection show is March 13.
Forecasting: Nebraska should start the final week of the regular season with a win in Madison, and then face a more difficult game on Sunday against Northwestern in Lincoln.
— Brent C. Wagner