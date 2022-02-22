Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wisconsin women

Scouting: Wisconsin isn’t very good but has probably had more success than it looked like they would early in the season, with the Badgers finding a way to get league wins against Purdue, Penn State, Illinois and Rutgers. Nebraska’s 33-point win against Wisconsin last month is tied for the program’s largest win ever in a Big Ten game. In that game, Sydney Hilliard led Wisconsin with 16 points, but soon after that game she took a leave of absence from the team. Wisconsin guard Halle Douglass recently tied a Big Ten record by going 6-for-6 on three-pointers in a loss against Michigan State.