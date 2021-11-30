Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wake Forest women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wake Forest on Wednesday.
WAKE FOREST (7-0)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jewell Spear, 5-10, so., 19.4, 3.1; G Elise Williams, 5-9, fr., 8.0, 5.3; F Niyah Becker, 6-2, jr., 6.6, 4.0; F Olivia Summiel, 6-2, jr., 6.1, 8.3; F Christian Morra, 6-2, sr., 8.3, 5.1.
NEBRASKA (7-0)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 14.6, 7.4; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.0, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 10.1, 1.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.4, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.7, 8.4.
Time, location, radio: 6 p.m.; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 107.3.
Scouting: Wake Forest brings a 7-0 record into its Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Nebraska on Wednesday. Last season, the Demon Deacons made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1988.
Sophomore guard Jewell Spear is the only player on the team averaging double figures. She erupted for a career-high 32 points on 7-of-11 three-point shooting in a 64-42 win against Cornell. Last summer Spear played for Team USA at the U19 world championship.
Wake Forest ranks 11th nationally in scoring defense (48.7 points per game).
“It looks like (Wake Forest is) getting their opponents to take the shots they want them to take, and pulling their opponents out of what they want to do, which is different every time,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “That’s a special talent in itself.”
Trending: Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley has made 23 of her 37 three-point attempts this season. She ranks second nationally in three-point shooting percentage at 62%.
Forecasting: This may be the best team, opposing player (Spear) and defense Nebraska has faced this season. So expect another close game.
— Brent C. Wagner