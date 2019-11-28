Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-USC

USC (3-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Endyia Rogers
|5-7
|Freshman
|12.4
|4.6
|G) Desiree Caldwell
|5-8
|Sophomore
|9.8
|3.0
|G) Aliyah Jeune
|6-1
|Senior
|10.8
|4.5
|F) Alissa Pili
|6-0
|Freshman
|10.0
|6.2
|C) Angel Jackson
|6-5
|Freshman
|6.2
|6.0
Nebraska (5-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|7.3
|4.3
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|13.2
|2.7
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.2
|6.5
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|10.5
|6.2
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|8.8
|5.8
Time, location, radio: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas, 105.3.
Scouting: Endyia Rogers, the 2019 Texas High School Player of the Year at Bishop Lynch in Dallas, is leading a youth movement for USC as one of three freshman starters for the Trojans. Rogers is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, including a career-high 20 points in a loss against Texas A&M on Saturday.
Trending: The next blocked shot for Husker junior center Kate Cain will be the 200th of her career. She already ranks No. 4 in program history for career blocks. The school record for career blocks is 238 by Janet Smith (1979-82).
Forecasting: USC played No. 6-ranked Texas A&M pretty close before losing 74-64, and this would be a pretty good win for the Huskers.
— Brent C. Wagner