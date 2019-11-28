Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-USC

USC (3-2)

Nebraska (5-1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Time, location, radio: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas, 105.3.

Scouting: Endyia Rogers, the 2019 Texas High School Player of the Year at Bishop Lynch in Dallas, is leading a youth movement for USC as one of three freshman starters for the Trojans. Rogers is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, including a career-high 20 points in a loss against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Trending: The next blocked shot for Husker junior center Kate Cain will be the 200th of her career. She already ranks No. 4 in program history for career blocks. The school record for career blocks is 238 by Janet Smith (1979-82).

Forecasting: USC played No. 6-ranked Texas A&M pretty close before losing 74-64, and this would be a pretty good win for the Huskers.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0