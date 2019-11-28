Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-USC
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska’s Kate Cain (31) and Nicea Eliely (5) try to block Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's Allie Troeckler's (23) shot Nov. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

USC (3-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Endyia Rogers 5-7 Freshman 12.4 4.6
G) Desiree Caldwell 5-8 Sophomore 9.8 3.0
G) Aliyah Jeune 6-1 Senior 10.8 4.5
F) Alissa Pili 6-0 Freshman 10.0 6.2
C) Angel Jackson 6-5 Freshman 6.2 6.0

Nebraska (5-1)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 7.3 4.3
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 13.2 2.7
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.2 6.5
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 10.5 6.2
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 8.8 5.8

Time, location, radio: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas, 105.3.

Scouting: Endyia Rogers, the 2019 Texas High School Player of the Year at Bishop Lynch in Dallas, is leading a youth movement for USC as one of three freshman starters for the Trojans. Rogers is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, including a career-high 20 points in a loss against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Trending: The next blocked shot for Husker junior center Kate Cain will be the 200th of her career. She already ranks No. 4 in program history for career blocks. The school record for career blocks is 238 by Janet Smith (1979-82).

Forecasting: USC played No. 6-ranked Texas A&M pretty close before losing 74-64, and this would be a pretty good win for the Huskers.

— Brent C. Wagner

