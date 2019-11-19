{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish (3) chases after a loose ball after getting fouled by Morgan State’s Ja’Niah Henson (not shown) in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Southern (2-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Alyric Scott 5-10 Junior 9.3 3.3
G) Jaden Towner 5-10 Senior 4.5 3.8
G) Caitlin Davis 5-6 Junior 4.3 1.3
G) Brittany Rose 5-9 Senior 14.5 2.0
F) Raven White 6-1 Freshman 6.0 4.3

Nebraska (4-0)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.0 5.0
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 13.0 1.8
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 9.8 7.8
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 10.5 5.8
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 5.8 5.8

Time: 7 p.m. TV: none. Radio: 107.3.

Scouting: Southern comes to Lincoln with a 2-2 record after a narrow 69-63 loss against Wichita State on Sunday. The Jaguars' two wins each came against NAIA schools. The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions, Southern went 20-13 overall and 14-4 in the SWAC last season to advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Trending: Nebraska senior guard Hannah Whitish needs just two points to become the 33rd Husker to score 1,000 points in a career.

Forecasting: Nebraska should get a win and open the year with a 5-0 record for the first time in coach Amy Williams’ four seasons.

— Brent C. Wagner

