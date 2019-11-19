Southern (2-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Alyric Scott
|5-10
|Junior
|9.3
|3.3
|G) Jaden Towner
|5-10
|Senior
|4.5
|3.8
|G) Caitlin Davis
|5-6
|Junior
|4.3
|1.3
|G) Brittany Rose
|5-9
|Senior
|14.5
|2.0
|F) Raven White
|6-1
|Freshman
|6.0
|4.3
Nebraska (4-0)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.0
|5.0
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|13.0
|1.8
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|9.8
|7.8
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|10.5
|5.8
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|5.8
|5.8
Time: 7 p.m. TV: none. Radio: 107.3.
You have free articles remaining.
Scouting: Southern comes to Lincoln with a 2-2 record after a narrow 69-63 loss against Wichita State on Sunday. The Jaguars' two wins each came against NAIA schools. The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions, Southern went 20-13 overall and 14-4 in the SWAC last season to advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Trending: Nebraska senior guard Hannah Whitish needs just two points to become the 33rd Husker to score 1,000 points in a career.
Forecasting: Nebraska should get a win and open the year with a 5-0 record for the first time in coach Amy Williams’ four seasons.
— Brent C. Wagner