Morgan State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska’s Leigha Brown drives to the basket for two points against Morgan State’s Chelsea Mitchell (bottom left) and Dahnye Redd (bottom right) in the second quarter Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Christen King 5-9 Junior 10.7 4.0
G) Mikia Keith 5-4 Sophomore 7.7 0.0
G) Bria Stallworth 5-6 Snior 11.3 2.3
F) Allie Troeckler 5-10 Junior 10.7 6.0
F) Zaria Whitlock 6-0 Junior 7.7 1.7

Nebraska (3-0)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.0 3.7
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 14.7 1.7
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.7 7.0
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 10.7 5.7
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 8.3 6.0

Time: 2 p.m. TV: none. Radio: 107.3

Scouting: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is led by former Nebraska player Bria Stallworth. The 5-foot-6 point guard didn’t play for the Huskers last season, but graduated from Nebraska in May. She's averaging a team-best 11.3 points while sharing the team lead with 2.3 assists per game. She’s made four three-pointers.

Trending: During Thursday’s 78-55 home win against Morgan State, Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 16 points and a career-high-tying five assists off the bench. Brown is averaging a team-best 16.7 points and is the only Husker to produce double-figure scoring in all three games.

Forecasting: Nebraska should get another win, and would probably get bonus points from coach Amy Williams if it quits letting opponents get a lot of offensive rebounds. Nebraska's first three opponents have pulled down 25, 20 and 10 offensive rebounds.

— Brent C. Wagner

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

