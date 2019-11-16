Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Christen King
|5-9
|Junior
|10.7
|4.0
|G) Mikia Keith
|5-4
|Sophomore
|7.7
|0.0
|G) Bria Stallworth
|5-6
|Snior
|11.3
|2.3
|F) Allie Troeckler
|5-10
|Junior
|10.7
|6.0
|F) Zaria Whitlock
|6-0
|Junior
|7.7
|1.7
Nebraska (3-0)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.0
|3.7
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|14.7
|1.7
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.7
|7.0
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|10.7
|5.7
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|8.3
|6.0
Time: 2 p.m. TV: none. Radio: 107.3
Scouting: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is led by former Nebraska player Bria Stallworth. The 5-foot-6 point guard didn’t play for the Huskers last season, but graduated from Nebraska in May. She's averaging a team-best 11.3 points while sharing the team lead with 2.3 assists per game. She’s made four three-pointers.
Trending: During Thursday’s 78-55 home win against Morgan State, Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 16 points and a career-high-tying five assists off the bench. Brown is averaging a team-best 16.7 points and is the only Husker to produce double-figure scoring in all three games.
Forecasting: Nebraska should get another win, and would probably get bonus points from coach Amy Williams if it quits letting opponents get a lot of offensive rebounds. Nebraska's first three opponents have pulled down 25, 20 and 10 offensive rebounds.
— Brent C. Wagner