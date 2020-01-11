Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers.
Nebraska (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.4
|3.4
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|11.7
|3.3
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.3
|4.5
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|8.3
|5.4
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|10.8
|7.7
Rutgers (13-2, 3-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Tekia Mack
|6-1
|Junior
|13.3
|6.6
|G Khadaiza Sanders
|5-7
|Senior
|10.1
|3.5
|G Arella Guirantes
|5-11
|Junior
|19.9
|7.2
|F Mael Gilles
|6-1
|Junior
|7.2
|5.5
|C Jordan Wallace
|6-3
|Senior
|6.7
|5.1
Time, location, radio: 1 p.m., Piscataway, New Jersey, 107.3.
Scouting: Rutgers has the Big Ten's leading scorer in junior Arella Guirantes. The guard, who transferred from Texas Tech two years ago, is averaging 19.9 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game. Those numbers are about double her production from her first season as a starter at Rutgers last year. She’s shooting 41% on three-pointers.
Trending: Nebraska coach Amy Williams recently got her 150th win as an NCAA Division I head coach. After another win on Thursday against Wisconsin, her record is now 151-95 in eight years as a head coach in Division I. She had a 96-44 record in four seasons at South Dakota and is now 55-51 in her fourth season at Nebraska.
Forecasting: Rutgers has the No. 6 ranked defense in NCAA Division I, allowing opponents to score just 52.1 points per game. If Nebraska can win on the road, it would be one of its best victories of the season.
— Brent C. Wagner