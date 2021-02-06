Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers on Sunday.
Nebraska (9-6, 7-5 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.3, 7.6; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.3, 2.3; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 4.7, 2.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.7, 8.0; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 10.1, 7.0.
Rutgers (5-3, 1-3)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Diamond Johnson, 5-5, fr., 17.8, 3.9; G Arella Guirantes, 5-11, sr., 22.5, 7.1; G Tekia Mack, 6-1, sr., 9.0, 4.6; F Mael Gilles, 6-1, sr., 8.1, 4.8; F Tyia Singleton, 6-2, so., 5.5, 5.6.
Time, location, radio: 1 p.m., Piscataway, New Jersey, 107.3.
Scouting: Nebraska beat Rutgers 53-50 on Jan. 3, and Rutgers hasn’t played since due to COVID-19 problems within the program, missing more than a month with eight straight postponed games. That includes a game that was postponed just a few days ago against Indiana. Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes ranks 13th nationally in scoring at 22.5 points per game. But in the first game of the season series, Nebraska held Guirantes to a season-low eight points, with Isabelle Bourne guarding her for most of the game.
Trending: Just one more example of how well Nebraska guard Sam Haiby is playing this season is that her 80 made free throws have already exceeded the 62 she made all of last season, and her 34 offensive rebounds have passed the 28 she had in that category last season.
Forecasting: It will be interesting to see how Rutgers plays after 35 days since its last game. And while it’s hard predict what the rest of Rutgers' season will look like, a second win against Rutgers would look good on Nebraska’s postseason resume.
— Brent C. Wagner