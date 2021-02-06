Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers women

Scouting: Nebraska beat Rutgers 53-50 on Jan. 3, and Rutgers hasn’t played since due to COVID-19 problems within the program, missing more than a month with eight straight postponed games. That includes a game that was postponed just a few days ago against Indiana. Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes ranks 13th nationally in scoring at 22.5 points per game. But in the first game of the season series, Nebraska held Guirantes to a season-low eight points, with Isabelle Bourne guarding her for most of the game.