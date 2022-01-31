 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers women

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 1.30

Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin looks for an open teammate against Purdue Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JEREMY BUSS, For the Journal Star

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers on Tuesday.

RUTGERS (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Lasha Petree, 6-0, sr., 7.6, 2.9; G Shug Dickson, 5-10, sr., 8.7, 2.1; G Sayawni Lassiter, 5-10, sr., 3.0, 2.0; F Tyia Singleton, 6-2, jr., 5.5, 4.5; F Osh Brown, 6-1, sr., 9.9, 9.0.

NEBRASKA (15-4, 4-4)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.9, 7.6; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 11.1, 4.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.7, 1.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.0, 5.9; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.1, 6.5.

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, NPM, 107.3.

Scouting: Rutgers comes to Lincoln on an eight-game losing streak after losing 61-45 against Michigan State on Sunday. It marked the fourth time in the last seven games that Rutgers was held to fewer than 50 points. The Scarlet Knights are led by acting head coach Tim Eatman. Head Coach C. Vivian Stringer has taken a leave of absence from coaching this season for personal reasons. Rutgers’ roster includes eight first-year transfers.

Trending: Sunday’s win against Purdue marked Nebraska’s 100th women's basketball win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This is the ninth season the Huskers have played at the downtown Lincoln arena. Nebraska has won 72% of its games at PBA (100-38), including 11 of 12 this season. During Big Ten games Nebraska is 46-27 at PBA.

Forecasting: Half of Rutgers’ 10 league losses have been by at least 10 points. It will be a huge disappointment for the Huskers if they don’t beat Rutgers at home.

— Brent C. Wagner

