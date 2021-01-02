Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers women

Scouting: Rutgers played on New Year’s Eve, losing 90-84 at Iowa, despite a 34-point game by senior guard Arella Guirantes. She’s one of the nation’s elite scorers at 24.6 points per game. The Scarlet Knights feature another explosive scorer in freshman Diamond Johnson. She’s averaging 17.6 points per game after getting 18 points off the bench at Iowa. The No. 6-overall recruit in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school, Johnson has scored in double figures in each of her first seven college games.