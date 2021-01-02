Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers women

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers.
Rutgers (5-2, 1-2 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Zipporah Broughton, 5-7, jr., 11.3, 2.3; G Arella Guirantes, 5-11, sr., 24.6, 7.4; G Tekia Mack, 6-1, sr., 8.0, 4.0; F Mael Gilles, 6-1, sr., 8.7, 5.3; F Tyia Singleton, 6-2, So., 4.9, 3.0.
Nebraska (4-3, 2-2)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr.., 16.1, 7.4; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.7, 2.3; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 5.7, 6.9; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.6, 7.3; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 8.0, 5.9.
Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Rutgers played on New Year’s Eve, losing 90-84 at Iowa, despite a 34-point game by senior guard Arella Guirantes. She’s one of the nation’s elite scorers at 24.6 points per game. The Scarlet Knights feature another explosive scorer in freshman Diamond Johnson. She’s averaging 17.6 points per game after getting 18 points off the bench at Iowa. The No. 6-overall recruit in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school, Johnson has scored in double figures in each of her first seven college games.
Trending: With four more blocked shots in Thursday’s win against Northwestern, Nebraska senior center Kate Cain became just the sixth player in Big Ten history to record 300 career blocks. She has 21 blocks this season and 301 for her career. The Big Ten career record for blocks is 503.
Forecasting: Rutgers, which is receiving votes in the AP top-25 poll, has a two-game winning streak in the series. Most of the games have been close and low-scoring. This one should be close again, but with more points scored.
— Brent C. Wagner