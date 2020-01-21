Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue

The Huskers look to continue the momentum generated by a thrilling comeback victory to top Michigan on Sunday. How does Nebraska and Purdue compare?

Purdue (12-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

Nebraska (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3 and 1400.

Scouting: Purdue is in the tough part of its Big Ten schedule, and has lost four of its last five games. On Sunday, Purdue was tied with Minnesota late in the third quarter, before the Gophers erupted on a 19-0 run to beat the Boilermakers 72-59. In Purdue's four Big Ten losses (Rutgers, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota), the Boilermakers have failed to reach 60 points in each game, averaging just 54 points per game.

Trending: Wednesday's game features two of the best shot-blockers in the nation and in the history of the Big Ten Conference. Purdue senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris leads the Big Ten with 62 blocks this season, including seven against Minnesota. She ranks No. 5 in Big Ten history with 346 career blocks. Nebraska junior center Kate Cain ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten this year with 50 blocks and ranks 18th in league history with 229.