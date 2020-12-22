Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue women

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Purdue.

Nebraska (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Starters (ht.; yr.; PPG; RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 15.6, 8.4; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 5.4, 2.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 5.6, 6.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.8, 6.8; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 8.4, 5.8.

Purdue (4-2, 1-1)

Starters (ht.; yr.; PPG; RPG): G Kayana Traylor, 5-9, jr., 16.5, 4.3; G Brooke Moore, 5-7, jr., 13.3, 2.2; G Madison Layden, 6-1, fr., 5.7, 3.2; F Tamara Farquhar, 6-0, sr., 10.8, 9.0; C Fatou Diagne, 6-4, sr., 8.8, 6.2.

Time, location, TV, radio: 1 p.m., Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Purdue is coming of its highest-scoring game of the season, a 91-87 victory against Penn State on Sunday. Junior guard Kayana Traylor scored a career-high 28 points in that game. The Boilermakers have three players averaging in double figures. Purdue finished ninth in the Big Ten last season, one spot ahead of Nebraska, and returns three starters.