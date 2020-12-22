Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue women

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Purdue.
Nebraska (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
Starters (ht.; yr.; PPG; RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 15.6, 8.4; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 5.4, 2.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 5.6, 6.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.8, 6.8; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 8.4, 5.8.
Purdue (4-2, 1-1)
Starters (ht.; yr.; PPG; RPG): G Kayana Traylor, 5-9, jr., 16.5, 4.3; G Brooke Moore, 5-7, jr., 13.3, 2.2; G Madison Layden, 6-1, fr., 5.7, 3.2; F Tamara Farquhar, 6-0, sr., 10.8, 9.0; C Fatou Diagne, 6-4, sr., 8.8, 6.2.
Time, location, TV, radio: 1 p.m., Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Purdue is coming of its highest-scoring game of the season, a 91-87 victory against Penn State on Sunday. Junior guard Kayana Traylor scored a career-high 28 points in that game. The Boilermakers have three players averaging in double figures. Purdue finished ninth in the Big Ten last season, one spot ahead of Nebraska, and returns three starters.
Trending: As expected because of how she ended last season, Nebraska forward Isabella Bourne has been a bright spot for the Huskers this season. The sophomore co-captain is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, up from 5.9 points per game last season.
Forecasting: This will be another challenging game for Nebraska’s shorthanded roster, but should be much closer than the Huskers’ 36-point loss against No. 15 Indiana on Sunday. Purdue had a 3-1 nonconference record with a loss against Valparaiso.
— Brent C. Wagner