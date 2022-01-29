Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Purdue on Sunday.

PURDUE (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Abbey Ellis, 5-6, jr., 11.2, 2.9; G Cassidy Hardin, 5-10, sr, 9.5, 2.6; G Jeanae Terry, 5-11, jr., 7.4, 5.9; G Madison Layden, 6-1, so., 13.2, 4.5; F Rickie Woltman, 6-4, jr., 5.1, 5.5.

NEBRASKA (14-4, 3-4)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 13.2, 7.6; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 11.0, 4.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.0, 1.4; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.2, 6.1; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 11.4, 6.5.

Time; location; TV; radio: 2 p.m.; Pinnacle Bank Arena; NPM; 107.3.

Scouting: Like Nebraska’s last opponent, Wisconsin, Purdue is another team with a first-year head coach. Katie Gearlds was an All-American player at Purdue and helped the team reach the NCAA Elite Eight as a senior in 2007. She was previously a head coach at the NAIA level, leading Marian University in Indianapolis to back-to-back national championships. Lincoln High graduate Nyagoa Gony is in her fourth season in the Purdue program. She’s played as a substitute in nine games and has scored nine points.

Trending: Nebraska ranks seventh nationally in scoring with 81.2 points per game. The only time in the past 25 years Nebraska has averaged more than 75 points per game in a season came in 2009-10 (77.4).

Forecasting: Purdue has nearly doubled its wins total from last season, when the Boilermakers closed the season 7-16 in former coach Sharon Versyp's final season. Purdue gets your attention by taking a great Indiana team to overtime before losing 73-68, but the Boilermakers haven’t beaten any of the top teams in the league yet. Nebraska should win a game that could see a lot of points scored.

— Brent C. Wagner

