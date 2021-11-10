Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Prairie View A&M women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Prairie View A&M on Thursday.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (1-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Emely Rosario, 5-6, sr., 2.0, 1.0; G Kirdis Clark, 5-7, sr., 23.0, 3.0; F Kennedi Heard, 5-10, jr., 7.0, 4.0; F Gerlyn Smith, 6-1, so., 4.0, 7.0; F Kennedy Paul, 6-1, jr., 8.0, 3.0.

NEBRASKA (1-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 8.0, 1.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.0, 1.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 12.0, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 17.0, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 13.0, 8.0.

Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Prairie View A&M comes to Lincoln with a 1-0 record after an 83-70 season-opening victory against NAIA Division I Paul Quinn College in Houston. Prairie View is coming off a 3-13 season that included a 2-11 SWAC mark. Guard Kirdis Clark led the team in the opener with a 23-point outing that included just one three-pointer.