 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Prairie View A&M women
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Prairie View A&M women

  • Updated
  • 0
Maine vs. Nebraska, 11.9

Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) drives to the basket past Maine's Maeve Carroll (5) on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Prairie View A&M on Thursday.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (1-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Emely Rosario, 5-6, sr., 2.0, 1.0; G Kirdis Clark, 5-7, sr., 23.0, 3.0; F Kennedi Heard, 5-10, jr., 7.0, 4.0; F Gerlyn Smith, 6-1, so., 4.0, 7.0; F Kennedy Paul, 6-1, jr., 8.0, 3.0.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

NEBRASKA (1-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 8.0, 1.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.0, 1.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 12.0, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 17.0, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 13.0, 8.0.

Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Prairie View A&M comes to Lincoln with a 1-0 record after an 83-70 season-opening victory against NAIA Division I Paul Quinn College in Houston. Prairie View is coming off a 3-13 season that included a 2-11 SWAC mark. Guard Kirdis Clark led the team in the opener with a 23-point outing that included just one three-pointer.

Trending: Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby scored 10 points in the first game of the season, extending her streak of scoring at least two points in 50 consecutive games dating to 2019. She’s scored in 84 of 86 games during her college career.

Forecasting: Nebraska scored 60 points in the paint during its 108-50 win against Maine in the season opener, and has another size advantage in this game that it should be able to take advantage of.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News