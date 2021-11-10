Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Prairie View A&M women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Prairie View A&M on Thursday.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (1-0)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Emely Rosario, 5-6, sr., 2.0, 1.0; G Kirdis Clark, 5-7, sr., 23.0, 3.0; F Kennedi Heard, 5-10, jr., 7.0, 4.0; F Gerlyn Smith, 6-1, so., 4.0, 7.0; F Kennedy Paul, 6-1, jr., 8.0, 3.0.
NEBRASKA (1-0)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 8.0, 1.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.0, 1.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 12.0, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 17.0, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 13.0, 8.0.
Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Prairie View A&M comes to Lincoln with a 1-0 record after an 83-70 season-opening victory against NAIA Division I Paul Quinn College in Houston. Prairie View is coming off a 3-13 season that included a 2-11 SWAC mark. Guard Kirdis Clark led the team in the opener with a 23-point outing that included just one three-pointer.
Trending: Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby scored 10 points in the first game of the season, extending her streak of scoring at least two points in 50 consecutive games dating to 2019. She’s scored in 84 of 86 games during her college career.