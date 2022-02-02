Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

Scouting: Penn State comes to Lincoln on a four-game losing streak, with each loss coming by at least 10 points against Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Maryland. Penn State is led by the conference's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, a junior guard averaging 22 points per game. Marisa has made 48 threes (37% shooting) and is an 81% free-throw shooter.

Forecasting: Nebraska is in a tough stretch now playing its third game in five days, and it showed during a 50-38 win against Rutgers on Tuesday. The game on Thursday is a great chance for Nebraska to show the progress it has made this season by coming back and getting the offense going and beating Penn State. Nebraska has won four of the past five games in the series.