Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 2.1

Nebraska's Sam Haiby dribbles up the court against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Penn State on Thursday.

PENN STATE (9-11, 3-7 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Leilani Kapinus, 5-10, fr., 8.9, 5.0; G Makenna Marisa, 5-11, jr., 22.0, 4.1; G Shay Hagans, 5-6, jr., 6.8, 2.1; G Kelly Jekot, 6-0, sr., 3.9, 1.9; F Ali Brigham, 6-4, so., 10.2, 4.9.

NEBRASKA (16-4, 5-4)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.7, 7.4; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 11.1, 4.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.3, 1.5; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 9.7, 4.5; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.3, 7.0.

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Penn State comes to Lincoln on a four-game losing streak, with each loss coming by at least 10 points against Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Maryland. Penn State is led by the conference's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, a junior guard averaging 22 points per game. Marisa has made 48 threes (37% shooting) and is an 81% free-throw shooter.

Trending: Nebraska guard Sam Haiby has scored in double figures in all eight Big Ten games she’s played in this season.

Forecasting: Nebraska is in a tough stretch now playing its third game in five days, and it showed during a 50-38 win against Rutgers on Tuesday. The game on Thursday is a great chance for Nebraska to show the progress it has made this season by coming back and getting the offense going and beating Penn State. Nebraska has won four of the past five games in the series.

— Brent C. Wagner

