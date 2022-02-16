 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 2.14

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) attempts a shot against Indiana on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Penn State on Thursday.

NEBRASKA (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.3, 7.2; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.4, 4.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.4, 1.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.3, 4.8; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.5, 7.7.

PENN STATE (9-15, 3-11)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Leilani Kapinus, 5-10, fr., 9.7, 5.3; G Makenna Marisa, 5-11, jr., 22.4, 4.0; G Shay Hagans, 5-6, jr., 6.6, 2.2; G Kelly Jekot, 6-0, sr., 3.6, 2.0; F Anna Camden, 6-3, jr., 6.1, 5.2.

Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., University Park, Pennsylvania, 107.3.

Scouting: Penn State has lost eight straight games. That includes an earlier 15-point loss against Nebraska and a loss against Rutgers on Sunday that is Rutgers’ only Big Ten win. Penn State does have one of the top scorers in the league in guard Makenna Marisa, who ranks second in the league in scoring at 23.0 points per game. She scored 27 against Nebraska two weeks ago.

Trending: Huskers sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne has scored in double-figures in five straight games, and is the only Husker player to do so. Jaz Shelley has scored in double-figures in three straight games.

Forecasting: Penn State isn’t good on defense and Nebraska has a lot of ways it can score, so look for the Huskers to get a third straight win. Nebraska is ranked 18th in the nation in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, and Penn State is 130th.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

