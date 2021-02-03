Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Penn State on Thursday.

Nebraska (9-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.8, 7.6; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.0, 2.4; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 4.6, 2.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.7, 8.1; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.3, 7.0.

Penn State (6-7, 3-6)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Niya Beverley, 5-7, sr., 5.7, 2.7; G Makenna Marisa, 5-11, so., 14.5, 4.6; G Shay Hagans, 5-6, so., 6.3, 2.6; G Anna Camden, 6-3, so., 6.8, 3.6; F Maddie Burke, 6-0, fr., 7.3, 2.5.

Time, location, radio: 5 p.m., State College, 107.3.

Scouting: Sophomore guard Makenna Marisa is Penn State’s active scoring leader at 14.5 points per game, and has increased her production to 17.3 points over the past four games. Marisa is also the team’s top creator with 58 assists.