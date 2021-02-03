 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3

Rutgers' Arella Guirantes and Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne vie for a rebound in the second quarter Jan. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Penn State on Thursday.

Nebraska (9-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.8, 7.6; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.0, 2.4; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 4.6, 2.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.7, 8.1; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.3, 7.0.

Penn State (6-7, 3-6)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Niya Beverley, 5-7, sr., 5.7, 2.7; G Makenna Marisa, 5-11, so., 14.5, 4.6; G Shay Hagans, 5-6, so., 6.3, 2.6; G Anna Camden, 6-3, so., 6.8, 3.6; F Maddie Burke, 6-0, fr., 7.3, 2.5.

Time, location, radio: 5 p.m., State College, 107.3.

Scouting: Sophomore guard Makenna Marisa is Penn State’s active scoring leader at 14.5 points per game, and has increased her production to 17.3 points over the past four games. Marisa is also the team’s top creator with 58 assists.

Trending: Nebraska has won four of its last five games, with three of those wins coming since the Huskers’ second-leading scorer, Isabelle Bourne, injured her ankle and missed the past four games. Bourne returned to practice this week and could be available for Thursday’s game.

Forecasting: Nebraska should win, but another close game is a good possibility. Penn State has won its past two games (Illinois and Purdue) but is 0-5 in Big Ten home games. After an 84-68 win against Wisconsin on Jan. 28, Nebraska has had one week off from competition.

— Brent C. Wagner

