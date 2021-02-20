Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

Scouting: The biggest threat to Nebraska winning may come off the bench for Penn State. Johnasia Cash is Penn State’s leading scorer among active players at 14.6 points per game, but she’s come off the bench in several games. She did so in Penn State’s game against Nebraska earlier this month and then took over. She had 27 points and 19 rebounds in just 24 minutes and is the reason why Penn State won 85-74.