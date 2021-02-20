Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Penn State on Sunday.
Penn State (8-10, 5-9 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Niya Beverley, 5-7, sr., 7.6, 2.9; G Makenna Marisa, 5-11, so., 13.8, 4.8; G Shay Hagans, 5-6, so., 7.0, 3.0; G Anna Camden, 6-3, so., 8.6, 3.3; F Maddie Burke, 6-0, fr., 8.7, 3.5.
Nebraska (10-9, 8-8)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.8, 7.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.3, 2.3; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 5.2, 2.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.9, 8.0; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 10.5, 6.4.
Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: The biggest threat to Nebraska winning may come off the bench for Penn State. Johnasia Cash is Penn State’s leading scorer among active players at 14.6 points per game, but she’s come off the bench in several games. She did so in Penn State’s game against Nebraska earlier this month and then took over. She had 27 points and 19 rebounds in just 24 minutes and is the reason why Penn State won 85-74.
Trending: Nebraska sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne is back into form after missing several games with an ankle injury. In the past three games she’s averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Forecasting: Nebraska has struggled a few times this season playing defense against explosive post players such as Penn State’s Cash. But if the Huskers get good games from Kate Cain and Bourne, on both offense and defense, they should win. Penn State is on a three-game losing streak.
— Brent C. Wagner