Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (4-6)

Nebraska (8-1)

Time, location, radio: 1 p.m. Saturday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Nebraska's three-point defense has improved this season, with opponents making 34% of their threes (41% last season). Oral Roberts will test NU on the perimeter. Torrey has made 29 threes this season and Garvie has made 22. Those two combined for 10 threes in a win against Wichita State. The Golden Eagles also rely on youth. Macy Gore is a freshman starting at point guard, and Karly Gore (4.6 ppg), Macy's twin sister, and freshman Gem Summers (4.2 ppg) come off the bench.

Trending: A victory Saturday would give the Huskers their first nine-win nonconference season under fourth-year coach Amy Williams. ... The Huskers are allowing 59.4 points per game after allowing 70.1 per contest last season. NU has held six opponents to 55 points or less.

Forecasting: Oral Roberts is 0-5 on the road this year, and the Golden Eagles will see a Husker team coming off a momentum-building win against Duke. NU has one more game (Manhattan on Dec. 22) before the break, so a victory Saturday would be a nice treat before finals week.

