Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Oral Roberts

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts (0-2)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Tierney Coleman, 5-9, fr., 7.0, 2.5; G Ariel Walker, 5-5, jr., 6.5, 5.5; G Keni Jo Lippe, 5-9, sr., 0.0, 2.0; F Addisyn Moore, 6-0, fr., 1.5, 4.5; C Regan Schumacher, 6-2, sr., 7.0, 7.0.
Nebraska (0-0)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 0.0, 0.0; G Makenzie Helms, 5-8, so., 0.0, 0.0; G Trinity Brady, 5-11, so., 0.0, 0.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 0.0, 0.0; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 0.0, 0.0.
Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: While Nebraska will be playing its first game, the women’s basketball season began Nov. 25, so Oral Roberts has already played twice. The Golden Eagles lost by 47 points against No. 14 Arkansas and lost by 19 points against Oklahoma State. And one of its best players, all-conference guard Keni Jo Lippe, has an ankle injury.
Trending: Nebraska senior Kate Cain has started 91 consecutive games. She didn’t start the first game of her freshman season, but has started every game since.
Forecasting: Who knows? In the 47 seasons of the program there may have never been a season where we know so little going into it, both because of Nebraska’s newish roster and how COVID-19 has changed things. Seven of Nebraska’s 12 players are new, and there isn’t an obvious starting lineup, even if you assume everyone is able to play, and that’s probably not the case due to injuries and COVID-19 reasons. This season Nebraska’s first game is starting about one month later than usual and there were no exhibition games for fans to get an early look at the team Nebraska and Oral Roberts did play last season, with the Huskers winning 77-67.
— Brent C. Wagner
