Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Oral Roberts

Forecasting: Who knows? In the 47 seasons of the program there may have never been a season where we know so little going into it, both because of Nebraska’s newish roster and how COVID-19 has changed things. Seven of Nebraska’s 12 players are new, and there isn’t an obvious starting lineup, even if you assume everyone is able to play, and that’s probably not the case due to injuries and COVID-19 reasons. This season Nebraska’s first game is starting about one month later than usual and there were no exhibition games for fans to get an early look at the team Nebraska and Oral Roberts did play last season, with the Huskers winning 77-67.