Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State.

Ohio State (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten)

Nebraska (15-6, 5-5)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time, location, TV, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, NET2, 107.3.

Scouting: Ohio State doesn’t have a great record but has played an impressive schedule, with six of their nine losses coming to current top-25 teams, including UConn, Stanford, Maryland (2), Iowa and South Dakota. Ohio State has three wins against ranked teams, including a 67-60 victory against then-No. 2 Louisville. It is the only loss for the Cardinals this season.

Trending: Ohio State has won five of the last six games in the series against Nebraska, but Nebraska beat the Buckeyes 78-69 last season.

Forecasting: Look for the Huskers to be in another close game, just like each of Nebraska’s last four games. Ohio State is ranked No. 32 in the RPI. Nebraska is 58.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.