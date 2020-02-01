Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State.
Ohio State (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Madison Greene
|5-8
|Freshman
|6.8
|1.4
|G Jacy Sheldon
|5-10
|Freshman
|8.7
|2.4
|G Braxtin Miller
|5-10
|Junior
|7.0
|3.4
|F Dorka Juhasz
|6-4
|Sophomore
|13.1
|8.4
|F Aaliyah Patty
|6-3
|Sophomore
|7.0
|5.6
Nebraska (15-6, 5-5)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|9.0
|3.3
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|11.2
|3.7
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|9.1
|4.1
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|8.2
|4.9
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|9.0
|7.3
Time, location, TV, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, NET2, 107.3.
Scouting: Ohio State doesn’t have a great record but has played an impressive schedule, with six of their nine losses coming to current top-25 teams, including UConn, Stanford, Maryland (2), Iowa and South Dakota. Ohio State has three wins against ranked teams, including a 67-60 victory against then-No. 2 Louisville. It is the only loss for the Cardinals this season.
Trending: Ohio State has won five of the last six games in the series against Nebraska, but Nebraska beat the Buckeyes 78-69 last season.
Forecasting: Look for the Huskers to be in another close game, just like each of Nebraska’s last four games. Ohio State is ranked No. 32 in the RPI. Nebraska is 58.
— Brent C. Wagner