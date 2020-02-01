You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Nebraska vs. Michigan women's basketball, 1.19

Nebraska players cheer on their team on Jan. 19 during a game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State.

Ohio State (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Madison Greene 5-8 Freshman 6.8 1.4
G Jacy Sheldon 5-10 Freshman 8.7 2.4
G Braxtin Miller 5-10 Junior 7.0 3.4
F Dorka Juhasz 6-4 Sophomore 13.1 8.4
F Aaliyah Patty 6-3 Sophomore 7.0 5.6

Nebraska (15-6, 5-5)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 9.0 3.3
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.2 3.7
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 9.1 4.1
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.2 4.9
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.0 7.3

Time, location, TV, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, NET2, 107.3.

Scouting: Ohio State doesn’t have a great record but has played an impressive schedule, with six of their nine losses coming to current top-25 teams, including UConn, Stanford, Maryland (2), Iowa and South Dakota. Ohio State has three wins against ranked teams, including a 67-60 victory against then-No. 2 Louisville. It is the only loss for the Cardinals this season.

Trending: Ohio State has won five of the last six games in the series against Nebraska, but Nebraska beat the Buckeyes 78-69 last season.

Forecasting: Look for the Huskers to be in another close game, just like each of Nebraska’s last four games. Ohio State is ranked No. 32 in the RPI. Nebraska is 58.

— Brent C. Wagner

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

