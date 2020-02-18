Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State.
Nebraska (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Sr.
|9.1
|3.3
|G Sam Haiby
|5-9
|So.
|10.4
|4.1
|G Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Sr.
|8.5
|4.2
|F Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|So.
|7.6
|4.6
|C Kate Cain
|6-5
|Jr.
|9.4
|7.6
Ohio State (16-9, 9-5)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Madison Greene
|5-8
|Fr.
|8.1
|1.4
|G Jacy Sheldon
|5-10
|Fr.
|9.1
|2.8
|G Braxtin Miller
|5-10
|Jr.
|7.3
|3.4
|F Aaliyah Patty
|6-3
|So.
|7.5
|5.4
|F Dorka Juhasz
|6-4
|So.
|12.8
|8.5
Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 107.3 and 1400.
Scouting: This is rematch from a game earlier this season, when Ohio State beat Nebraska 80-74 in overtime. That was one of the most disappointing losses of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska let a 15-point, third-quarter lead gradually slip away, but it looked the worst in two stretches — when Ohio State ended regulation on a 6-0 run, and when the Buckeyes ended overtime on an 8-0 run, after Nebraska had led in the extra period. That game was the start of the Buckeyes’ current five game winning streak, including an impressive 80-76 win against No. 20 Indiana on Sunday.
Trending: Elsewhere in college women’s basketball, UConn’s record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women’s poll is over. The Huskies fell to No. 6 on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut’s run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s. The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11.
Forecasting: This will be another big challenge for the Huskers. Ohio State is averaging 83.8 points over the past five games, while Nebraska hasn’t topped 60 points during two of its last three games.
