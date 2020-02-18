Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Scouting: This is rematch from a game earlier this season, when Ohio State beat Nebraska 80-74 in overtime. That was one of the most disappointing losses of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska let a 15-point, third-quarter lead gradually slip away, but it looked the worst in two stretches — when Ohio State ended regulation on a 6-0 run, and when the Buckeyes ended overtime on an 8-0 run, after Nebraska had led in the extra period. That game was the start of the Buckeyes’ current five game winning streak, including an impressive 80-76 win against No. 20 Indiana on Sunday.