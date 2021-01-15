Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against No. 15 Ohio State

Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Madison Greene, 5-8, so., 14.3, 4.0; G Jacy Sheldon, 5-10, so., 18.3, 3.4; G Braxtin Miller, 5-10, sr., 11.8, 3.2; F Dorka Juhasz, 6-4, jr., 17.8, 10.5; F Aaliyah Patty, 6-3, jr., 11.7, 7.0.

Nebraska (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.7, 7.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.5, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.0, 7.3; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.5, 7.6; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 8.0, 5.8.

Time, location, TV radio: 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Ohio State can come at you from all over the court, with all five starters averaging at least 11 points per game. The Buckeyes rank No. 4 in the country in scoring (89.9 per game). Ohio State will be playing on shorter rest than the Huskers after winning at Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday.