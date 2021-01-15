 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3

Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne prepares to shoot while guarded by Rutgers' Arella Guirantes earlier this month at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bourne's availability for Saturday's game against Ohio State is in question after she was injured in the Huskers' last game.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against No. 15 Ohio State

Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Madison Greene, 5-8, so., 14.3, 4.0; G Jacy Sheldon, 5-10, so., 18.3, 3.4; G Braxtin Miller, 5-10, sr., 11.8, 3.2; F Dorka Juhasz, 6-4, jr., 17.8, 10.5; F Aaliyah Patty, 6-3, jr., 11.7, 7.0.

Nebraska (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.7, 7.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.5, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.0, 7.3; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.5, 7.6; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 8.0, 5.8.

Time, location, TV radio: 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Ohio State can come at you from all over the court, with all five starters averaging at least 11 points per game. The Buckeyes rank No. 4 in the country in scoring (89.9 per game). Ohio State will be playing on shorter rest than the Huskers after winning at Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday.

Trending: While Nebraska has beaten ranked teams twice in the past 2½ weeks, the Huskers are ranked just 71st in the NET rankings, which has replaced the RPI for women’s basketball and is one factor used in the NCAA Tournament selection process. Nebraska’s 1-4 record in road games is hurting the Huskers in those rankings, as is the loss to Creighton (the Bluejays have just one win since and a 3-6 record).

Forecasting: Ohio State is another huge challenge for Nebraska’s defense, especially if Isabelle Bourne can’t play due to injury. Nebraska has won all five home games this season.

— Brent C. Wagner

