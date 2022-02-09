Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against No. 21 Ohio State on Thursday.

NEBRASKA (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 11.8, 7.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.7, 4.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.8, 1.4; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 9.9, 4.6; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.3, 7.0.

OHIO STATE (17-4, 9-3)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Rikki Harris, 5-10, so., 7.0, 3.9; G Jacy Sheldon, 5-10, jr., 20.3, 3.8; G Braxtin, Miller, 5-11, sr., 7.1, 3.6; G Taylor Mikesell, 5-11, sr., 19.5, 3.3; F Rebeka Mikulasikova, 6-4, jr., 10.1, 5.8.

Time; location; TV; radio: 6 p.m.; Columbus, Ohio; FS1; 107.3.

Scouting: Ohio State has won eight of its past nine games, including wins against Maryland and Iowa. Coach Kevin McGuff's guard-heavy lineup features the nation's best three-point shooter, Taylor Mikesell, a two-time transfer (Maryland, Oregon) who was a teammate of Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley last season for the Ducks. Mikesell has made 49% (82-167) of her threes and 93% (39-42) of her free throws. She is averaging 19.5 points per game, while ranking second nationally with 3.9 made threes per game.

Trending: This game features two of the top 11 scoring offense in the nation. Overall four of the nation’s top 11 scoring offenses are from the Big Ten. Iowa is third (84.5 points per game), Ohio State is fifth (82.1), Maryland is sixth (80.8) and Nebraska is 11th (78.8). DePaul leads the nation in scoring offense, and is the only team averaging more than 90 points per game at 90.2.

Forecasting: This game is difficult one to project. Which Ohio State team will the Huskers get? If it’s the one that didn’t put away last-place Rutgers until the final minutes on Monday in a 61-57 victory, Nebraska can hang with No. 21 Ohio State. But in the game before that, Ohio State matched Caitlin Clark and Iowa shot for shot in a 92-88 win. And in that game, the Buckeyes were a very physically tough team.

Will Nebraska match that toughness?

