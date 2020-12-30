Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern women

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern
Northwestern (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jordan Hamilton, 5-8, sr., 8.5, 3.3; G Lindsey Pulliam, 5-10, sr., 14.0, 4.5; G Veronica Burton, 5-9, jr., 21.3, 2.5; G Sydney Wood, 5-11, jr., 14.3, 4.8; F Courtney Shaw, 6-0, jr., 9.3, 6.5.
Nebraska (3-3, 1-2)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 15.7, 7.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.2, 2.3; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 5.7, 6.7; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 15.2, 6.8; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 9.0, 5.0.
Time, location, TV, radio: 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Northwestern returns three starters from last year’s team that had the best season in school history with a 26-4 record and Big Ten regular-season championship. The Wildcats are undefeated this year including winning their two conference games by 29 and 16 points.
Trending: Elsewhere in the league, Iowa has a freshman who ranks fourth the nation in scoring. Caitlin Clark is averaging 27 points per game and has been chosen as the Big Ten player of the week three times and the freshman of the week four times. Nebraska will play the first of two games against Iowa this season on Feb. 10.
Forecasting: The 15th-ranked Wildcats will be a major challenge for the Huskers, with the team having a good group of experienced and athletic guards. Coach Joe McKeown’s defense has wreaked havoc on opposing backcourts this season. The Wildcats rank second in the country in turnovers forced per game (26.3) and are using their defensive activity to jump-start their offense, where they are averaging 31.8 points a game off of turnovers.
— Brent C. Wagner