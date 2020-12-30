Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern women

Scouting: Northwestern returns three starters from last year’s team that had the best season in school history with a 26-4 record and Big Ten regular-season championship. The Wildcats are undefeated this year including winning their two conference games by 29 and 16 points.

Trending: Elsewhere in the league, Iowa has a freshman who ranks fourth the nation in scoring. Caitlin Clark is averaging 27 points per game and has been chosen as the Big Ten player of the week three times and the freshman of the week four times. Nebraska will play the first of two games against Iowa this season on Feb. 10.