Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern women
topical

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) eyes the basket as she scores just before the buzzer to give the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Dec. 31 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Wednesday.

Nebraska (9-9, 7-8)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.4, 7.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.2, 2.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.4, 7.4; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.5, 7.6; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.9, 6.3.

Northwestern (11-4, 9-4 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jordan Hamilton, 5-8, sr., 9.6, 3.0; G Lindsey Pulliam, 5-10, sr., 16.0, 5.1; G Veronica Burton, 5-9, jr., 17.1, 4.8; G Sydney Wood, 5-11, jr., 13.1, 5.5; F Paige Mott, 6-1, fr., 2.9, 3.7.

Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., Evanston, Illinois, 107.3.

Scouting: This is the second game of the Nebraska-Northwestern season series. Nebraska’s 65-63 win against then-No. 15 Northwestern on Dec. 31 on Sam Haiby’s buzzer-beater layup was the first of Nebraska’s three upset victories this season. Since that game, Northwestern has a 7-3 record, including a win against Ohio State and two against Iowa and high-scoring freshman Caitlin Clark.

Trending: Nebraska will be trying for its fourth win against a ranked team in its seventh attempt this season. Nebraska’s three ranked wins are tied with Maryland for most such victories by a Big Ten team this season.

Forecasting: This should be another close game for Nebraska, which desperately needs to end its season-worst four-game losing streak.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

