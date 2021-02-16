Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Wednesday.

Nebraska (9-9, 7-8)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.4, 7.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.2, 2.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.4, 7.4; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.5, 7.6; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.9, 6.3.

Northwestern (11-4, 9-4 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jordan Hamilton, 5-8, sr., 9.6, 3.0; G Lindsey Pulliam, 5-10, sr., 16.0, 5.1; G Veronica Burton, 5-9, jr., 17.1, 4.8; G Sydney Wood, 5-11, jr., 13.1, 5.5; F Paige Mott, 6-1, fr., 2.9, 3.7.

Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., Evanston, Illinois, 107.3.

Scouting: This is the second game of the Nebraska-Northwestern season series. Nebraska’s 65-63 win against then-No. 15 Northwestern on Dec. 31 on Sam Haiby’s buzzer-beater layup was the first of Nebraska’s three upset victories this season. Since that game, Northwestern has a 7-3 record, including a win against Ohio State and two against Iowa and high-scoring freshman Caitlin Clark.