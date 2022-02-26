Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Sunday.
NORTHWESTERN (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Lauryn Satterwhite, 5-7, sr., 7.1, 1.6; G Jillian Brown, 5-10, fr., 7.9, 3.6; G Veronica Burton, 5-9, sr., 17.5, 5.3; G Laya Hartman, 5-11, jr., 7.5, 2.8; F Courtney Shaw, 6-0, sr., 8.5, 10.1.
NEBRASKA (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.3, 7.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.6, 4.4; G Allison Weidner, 5-10, fr., 7.2, 3.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.8, 4.7; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.9, 7.8.
Time, location, TV radio: 3:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Northwestern is 10-7 in the league, but like Nebraska has a couple of impressive league wins (against Michigan and Iowa). And the Wildcats are trying to get a few more wins to improve its NCAA Tournament resume. ESPN projects that Northwestern will be one of the last teams to be chosen for the field. National defensive player of the year candidate Veronica Burton leads Northwestern. The All-Big Ten guard leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.1). She has 107 steals, which is 54 more than any other Big Ten player this season.
Trending: Nebraska has made 235 three-pointers this season, which ranks second in school history, trailing only 250 made threes in 2017-18 when the Huskers earned their last NCAA Tournament bid. Nebraska averages 8.4 three-pointers per game, which is tied for second in the Big Ten.
Forecasting: This is the first time Nebraska will play Northwestern this season. Northwestern relies on various forms of pressure defense to affect the game, forcing an average of 18.7 turnovers per game. If Nebraska doesn’t get rattled by the Northwestern defense, the Huskers should win a close game.
— Brent C. Wagner
