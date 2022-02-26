Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern women

Scouting: Northwestern is 10-7 in the league, but like Nebraska has a couple of impressive league wins (against Michigan and Iowa). And the Wildcats are trying to get a few more wins to improve its NCAA Tournament resume. ESPN projects that Northwestern will be one of the last teams to be chosen for the field. National defensive player of the year candidate Veronica Burton leads Northwestern. The All-Big Ten guard leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.1). She has 107 steals, which is 54 more than any other Big Ten player this season.