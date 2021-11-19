Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Carolina Central women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against North Carolina Central on Saturday.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (0-3)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Paris McBride, 5-6, so., 3.7, 3.7; G Necole Hope, 5-10, sr., 8.3, 5.7; G Kira Lowery, 5-8, jr., 3.3, 2.0; F Tianna Carter, 6-1, so., 8.7, 7.7; F Ashlyn Lockard, 6-2, sr., 8.0, 7.0.

NEBRASKA (4-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 10.5, 8.3; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.8, 3.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.0, 1.8; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.5, 5.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.5, 5.8.

Time, location, radio: noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: North Carolina Central comes to Lincoln with an 0-3 record after taking a 66-37 loss to Virginia Commonwealth at home in Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday. NCC also lost by 17 points against Illinois, which is one of the Big Ten’s worst programs. Last season North Carolina Central had a 4-12 record.