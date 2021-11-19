 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Carolina Central women
Alabama A&M vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska's coach Amy Williams claps after a Husker bucket in the third quarter against Alabama A&M on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against North Carolina Central on Saturday.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (0-3)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Paris McBride, 5-6, so., 3.7, 3.7; G Necole Hope, 5-10, sr., 8.3, 5.7; G Kira Lowery, 5-8, jr., 3.3, 2.0; F Tianna Carter, 6-1, so., 8.7, 7.7; F Ashlyn Lockard, 6-2, sr., 8.0, 7.0.

NEBRASKA (4-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 10.5, 8.3; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.8, 3.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.0, 1.8; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.5, 5.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.5, 5.8.

Time, location, radio: noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: North Carolina Central comes to Lincoln with an 0-3 record after taking a 66-37 loss to Virginia Commonwealth at home in Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday. NCC also lost by 17 points against Illinois, which is one of the Big Ten’s worst programs. Last season North Carolina Central had a 4-12 record.

Trending: The Huskers lead the Big Ten in scoring margin (43.3 points per game), thanks in part to a solid defense that has held opponents to just 29% shooting from the field. Nebraska’s field-goal percentage defense also leads the Big Ten.

Forecasting: A Husker win in a quick game that allows most fans to get home just before kickoff of the Nebraska-Wisconsin football game.

— Brent C. Wagner

