{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Alabama A&M

Nebraska's Kristian Hudson (11) puts up a shot over Alabama A&M's Dariauna Lewis (21) as NU's Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) and Alabama A&M's Tierra Dark watch in the first half of the Huskers' 68-46 win Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Morgan State (2-1)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Jihayah Chavis 5-7 Senior 9.3 0.7
G) Ashia McCalla 5-6 Sophomore 15.0 5.0
G) Chelsea Mitchell 5-9 Senior 12.0 7.0
F) Dahnye Redd 5-11 Junior 14.7 6.7
F) Dezyree Morales 6-1 Senior 5.0 3.3

Nebraska (2-0)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 12.0 5.0
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 18.0 1.0
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 7.0 3.0
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 9.5 5.5
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 6.0 6.5

Time: 7 p.m. TV: none.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Scouting: Morgan State lost in its only game against a NCAA Division I opponent this season, losing by 22 points against Marquette in the first game of the season. Then the Bears won games against an NCAA Division III team (Notre Dame of Maryland) and an NAIA team (Washington Adventist). Morgan State returned just two starters and four letterwinners from a team that went 10-21 last season. The Bears will get two games for one trip by playing Omaha on Sunday.

Trending: Thursday's game will be the 100th regular-season Nebraska women’s basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will be trying for their 70th home win in the arena.

Forecasting: Nebraska should get a win to start a stretch of four home games in 11 days.

— Brent C. Wagner

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments