Morgan State (2-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Jihayah Chavis
|5-7
|Senior
|9.3
|0.7
|G) Ashia McCalla
|5-6
|Sophomore
|15.0
|5.0
|G) Chelsea Mitchell
|5-9
|Senior
|12.0
|7.0
|F) Dahnye Redd
|5-11
|Junior
|14.7
|6.7
|F) Dezyree Morales
|6-1
|Senior
|5.0
|3.3
Nebraska (2-0)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|12.0
|5.0
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|18.0
|1.0
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|7.0
|3.0
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|9.5
|5.5
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|6.0
|6.5
Time: 7 p.m. TV: none.
You have free articles remaining.
Scouting: Morgan State lost in its only game against a NCAA Division I opponent this season, losing by 22 points against Marquette in the first game of the season. Then the Bears won games against an NCAA Division III team (Notre Dame of Maryland) and an NAIA team (Washington Adventist). Morgan State returned just two starters and four letterwinners from a team that went 10-21 last season. The Bears will get two games for one trip by playing Omaha on Sunday.
Trending: Thursday's game will be the 100th regular-season Nebraska women’s basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will be trying for their 70th home win in the arena.
Forecasting: Nebraska should get a win to start a stretch of four home games in 11 days.
— Brent C. Wagner