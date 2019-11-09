{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska (1-0)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 12.0 3.0
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 8.0 0.0
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 4.0 3.0
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 10.0 6.0
C) Kate Caion 6-5 Junior 10.0 7.0

Missouri (1-0)

Player; Ht.; Yr.; PPG; RPG

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Jordan Chavis 5-7 Senior 18.0 1.0
G) Jordan Roundtree 5-9 Senior 14.0 3.0
G) Amber Smith 5-11 Senior 27.0 15.0
G) Alijha Blackwell 6-0 Freshman 1.0 2.0
F) Hayley Frank 6-1 Freshman 9.0 5.0
Time: 2 p.m.

Scouting: Missouri's top returning scorer is senior guard Amber Smith, who averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season. Smith opened this season with a 27-point, 15-rebound game in a 97-89 overtime win against Western Illinois.

Trending: Sunday's game will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the Huskers and the Tigers. Only three schools — Kansas (83), Kansas State (79) and Iowa State (76) — have played more women's basketball games against Nebraska. Nebraska also played Missouri during Amy Williams’ first year as NU's head coach, with the Huskers losing 55-35.

Forecasting: This would be a really good win for Nebraska, on the road against a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

