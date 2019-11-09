Nebraska (1-0)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|12.0
|3.0
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|8.0
|0.0
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|4.0
|3.0
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|10.0
|6.0
|C) Kate Caion
|6-5
|Junior
|10.0
|7.0
Missouri (1-0)
Player; Ht.; Yr.; PPG; RPG
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Jordan Chavis
|5-7
|Senior
|18.0
|1.0
|G) Jordan Roundtree
|5-9
|Senior
|14.0
|3.0
|G) Amber Smith
|5-11
|Senior
|27.0
|15.0
|G) Alijha Blackwell
|6-0
|Freshman
|1.0
|2.0
|F) Hayley Frank
|6-1
|Freshman
|9.0
|5.0
You have free articles remaining.
Time: 2 p.m.
Scouting: Missouri's top returning scorer is senior guard Amber Smith, who averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season. Smith opened this season with a 27-point, 15-rebound game in a 97-89 overtime win against Western Illinois.
Trending: Sunday's game will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the Huskers and the Tigers. Only three schools — Kansas (83), Kansas State (79) and Iowa State (76) — have played more women's basketball games against Nebraska. Nebraska also played Missouri during Amy Williams’ first year as NU's head coach, with the Huskers losing 55-35.
Forecasting: This would be a really good win for Nebraska, on the road against a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
— Brent C. Wagner