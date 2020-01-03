Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota.
Minnesota (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|Taiye Bello
|6-2
|Senior
|12.8
|10.4
|Destiny Pitts
|5-10
|Junior
|17.1
|4.8
|Sara Scalia
|5-10
|Freshman
|10.9
|4.2
|Jasmine Brunson
|5-8
|Senior
|8.5
|3.0
|Gadiva Hubbard
|5-9
|Junior
|11.8
|3.1
Nebraska (11-2, 1-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|7.8
|3.4
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|11.3
|2.9
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.9
|4.6
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|8.7
|5.8
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|10.5
|7.2
You have free articles remaining.
Time, location, TV, radio: 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN (24), 107.3
Scouting: Minnesota showed how good it can play during the Big Ten opener against Penn State, when the Gophers got out to a 54-21 halftime lead. “That first half against Penn State is one of the best halves of basketball that I’ve seen any team play in a long time,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. But the Gophers had a letdown and only won that game by seven points, and then lost against Ohio State 66-63 in its second league game.
Trending: Nebraska’s Kate Cain is a junior but she already ranks No. 2 in program history for career blocks with 217. The record is 238 by Janet Smith from 1979-82.
Forecasting: This is the first time Nebraska has played a ranked team this season, so it would be a really good win against the No. 24 Gophers. Nebraska beat Minnesota 63-57 last season when the Gophers were ranked No. 23. Nebraska had a 2-6 record against ranked teams last season.
— Brent C. Wagner
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.