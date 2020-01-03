You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 12.28

Nebraska women's basketball head coach Amy Williams shows frustration at a referee's call during the fourth quarter of a game against Iowa on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota.

Minnesota (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
Taiye Bello 6-2 Senior 12.8 10.4
Destiny Pitts 5-10 Junior 17.1 4.8
Sara Scalia 5-10 Freshman 10.9 4.2
Jasmine Brunson 5-8 Senior 8.5 3.0
Gadiva Hubbard 5-9 Junior 11.8 3.1

Nebraska (11-2, 1-1)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 7.8 3.4
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.3 2.9
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.9 4.6
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.7 5.8
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 10.5 7.2

Time, location, TV, radio: 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN (24), 107.3

Scouting: Minnesota showed how good it can play during the Big Ten opener against Penn State, when the Gophers got out to a 54-21 halftime lead. “That first half against Penn State is one of the best halves of basketball that I’ve seen any team play in a long time,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. But the Gophers had a letdown and only won that game by seven points, and then lost against Ohio State 66-63 in its second league game.

Trending: Nebraska’s Kate Cain is a junior but she already ranks No. 2 in program history for career blocks with 217. The record is 238 by Janet Smith from 1979-82.

Forecasting: This is the first time Nebraska has played a ranked team this season, so it would be a really good win against the No. 24 Gophers. Nebraska beat Minnesota 63-57 last season when the Gophers were ranked No. 23. Nebraska had a 2-6 record against ranked teams last season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

