Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota
topical

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.16

Nebraska’s Ashley Scoggin weaves her way through the defense of Ohio State's Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon (4), Braxtin Miller (10) and Dorka Juhász (14) in the second half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota.

Minnesota (2-7, 1-6 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jasmine Powell, 5-6, so., 17.3, 5.2; G Sara Scalia, 5-10, so., 11.2, 2.5; G Gadivia Hubbard, 5-9, sr., 10.1, 3.1; F Kadi Sissoko, 6-0, so., 12.4, 6.6; C Klarke Sconiers, 6-2, so., 6.0, 5.1.

Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.2, 7.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.5, 2.3; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 2.8, 1.8; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.5, 8.2; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.3, 6.4.

Time, location, TV radio: 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Head coach Lindsay Whalen’s Minnesota team has struggled early in the 2020-21 season, only getting wins against Eastern Illinois in the season opener and against Wisconsin on Jan. 3. Minnesota was handcuffed by an extremely limited roster at the start of fall practice and again at the start of the season due to complications caused by COVID-19 protocols. The Gophers’ leading scorer, Jasmine Powell, is the only player to start all nine games. Minnesota has recently been bolstered by the addition of early enrollee Katie Borowicz. The midyear graduate of Roseau High School in Minnesota, was the No. 98 player in the 2021 class according to ESPN. She has come off the bench in Minnesota’s past two games and averaged 5 points. Kayla Mershon, who played for Nebraska last season, has played in five games for Minnesota with one start.

Trending: Nebraska center Kate Cain is averaging 3.1 blocks per game, which ranks ninth nationally and leads the Big Ten.

Forecasting: After winning a few games as the underdog, Nebraska is favored to win against a team near the bottom of the league. Nebraska hasn’t lost at home this season (6-0).

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

