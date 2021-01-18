Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Scouting: Head coach Lindsay Whalen’s Minnesota team has struggled early in the 2020-21 season, only getting wins against Eastern Illinois in the season opener and against Wisconsin on Jan. 3. Minnesota was handcuffed by an extremely limited roster at the start of fall practice and again at the start of the season due to complications caused by COVID-19 protocols. The Gophers’ leading scorer, Jasmine Powell, is the only player to start all nine games. Minnesota has recently been bolstered by the addition of early enrollee Katie Borowicz. The midyear graduate of Roseau High School in Minnesota, was the No. 98 player in the 2021 class according to ESPN. She has come off the bench in Minnesota’s past two games and averaged 5 points. Kayla Mershon, who played for Nebraska last season, has played in five games for Minnesota with one start.