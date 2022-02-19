Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota on Sunday.
MINNESOTA (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Gadiva Hubbard, 5-9, sr., 6.3, 2.0; G Sara Scalia, 5-10, jr., 17.1, 4.2; G Deja Winters, 5-11, sr., 12.1, 3.4; F Laura Bagwell-Katalinich, 6-0, sr., 4.6, 3.3; F Alanna Micheaux, 6-2, fr., 5.0, 4.3.
NEBRASKA (19-7, 8-7)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.2, 7.1; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.4, 4.3; G Allison Weidner, 5-10, fr., 6.5, 3.5; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.5, 4.8; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.9, 7.7.
Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Nebraska beat Minnesota 70-67 in December in the Huskers’ first conference game. Since then the Gophers have lost one of their best players, point guard Jasmine Powell, who left the team and put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database in January. Minnesota lost to last-place Rutgers by 18 points on Thursday.
Trending: Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 per game).
Forecasting: Nebraska should win this game at PBA, where the Huskers have a 14-1 record this season.
— Brent C. Wagner