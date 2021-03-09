 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women
topical

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 2.11

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) reaches in to try and intercept the ball held by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the second half on Feb. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday at the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota (8-12, 7-11 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alexia Smith, 5-8, fr., 4.7, 2.7; G Sara Scalia, 5-10, so., 14.5, 3.5; G Gadiva Hubbard, 5-9, sr., 11.0, 3.7; F Kadi Sissoko, 6-0, so., 12.6, 6.6; C Klarke Sconiers, 6-2, so., 6.2, 4.1.

Nebraska (11-11, 9-10)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.0, 6.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.2, 2.4; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 5.0, 2.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.9, 7.9; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 10.3, 6.3.

Time, location, TV, radio: 10 a.m., Indianapolis, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Minnesota beat the Huskers twice this season, and they were two of Nebraska’s most disappointing losses of the season. Minnesota beat Nebraska 76-71 on Jan. 19, just a few days after one of Nebraska’s biggest wins under coach Amy Williams, against No. 15 Ohio State. Minnesota made 15 threes in that game, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute. The Gophers also beat Nebraska 73-63 about two weeks ago, even while missing one of their best players, Jasmine Powell, due to injury. The game was tied in the fourth quarter before the Gophers ended the game on an 11-1 run.

Trending: Nebraska has lost its first game at the Big Ten Tournament the past two seasons.

Forecasting: In its first game against Minnesota, Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne was out win an injury, and in the second game Bella Cravens was injured. They each should play on Wednesday, and should help Nebraska have a chance to win and advance to play No. 1 seed Maryland in the next round.

— Brent C. Wagner

