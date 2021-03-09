Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women

Scouting: Minnesota beat the Huskers twice this season, and they were two of Nebraska’s most disappointing losses of the season. Minnesota beat Nebraska 76-71 on Jan. 19, just a few days after one of Nebraska’s biggest wins under coach Amy Williams, against No. 15 Ohio State. Minnesota made 15 threes in that game, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute. The Gophers also beat Nebraska 73-63 about two weeks ago, even while missing one of their best players, Jasmine Powell, due to injury. The game was tied in the fourth quarter before the Gophers ended the game on an 11-1 run.