Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women

Scouting: Minnesota has played a more challenging schedule than Nebraska, and started with a 6-4 record. The Gophers have good wins against Arizona State and Syracuse. They played No. 2 UConn in a holiday tournament, losing 88-58. Minnesota guard Sara Scalia is one of the best three-point shooters in the Big Ten with 22 makes.

Trending: Nebraska's 26-point margin of victory against Wake Forest last week was its largest over a Power Five opponent on the road since knocking off Indiana 67-39 (plus 29) in January 2013. It was also the largest margin in any of the 14 Big Ten/ACC Challenge games. The Huskers were one of four Big Ten teams to win a game in the challenge. ... Nebraska has as many players from Minnesota on its roster (three) as it does from Nebraska (also three). The players from Minnesota are Kendall Coley, Sam Haiby and Annika Stewart.