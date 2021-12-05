Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota on Monday.
MINNESOTA (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jasmine Powell, 5-6, jr., 12.3, 4.2; G Sara Scalia, 5-10, jr., 12.4, 3.2; G Deja Winters, 5-11, sr., 11.2, 4.3; F Kadi Sissoko, 6-2, jr., 11.1, 6.5; C Bailey Helgren, 6-5, sr., 1.2, 4.0.
NEBRASKA (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.0, 7.3; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 8.4, 3.7; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.6, 1.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.1, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.0, 8.1.
Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Minneapolis, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Minnesota has played a more challenging schedule than Nebraska, and started with a 6-4 record. The Gophers have good wins against Arizona State and Syracuse. They played No. 2 UConn in a holiday tournament, losing 88-58. Minnesota guard Sara Scalia is one of the best three-point shooters in the Big Ten with 22 makes.
Trending: Nebraska's 26-point margin of victory against Wake Forest last week was its largest over a Power Five opponent on the road since knocking off Indiana 67-39 (plus 29) in January 2013. It was also the largest margin in any of the 14 Big Ten/ACC Challenge games. The Huskers were one of four Big Ten teams to win a game in the challenge. ... Nebraska has as many players from Minnesota on its roster (three) as it does from Nebraska (also three). The players from Minnesota are Kendall Coley, Sam Haiby and Annika Stewart.
Forecasting: Last season Minnesota beat the Huskers both times during the regular season, before Nebraska beat Minnesota 72-61 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when Minnesota had three key players out with injuries. If Nebraska doesn’t make a lot of turnovers it will have a great chance to win a fourth straight road game.
— Brent C. Wagner