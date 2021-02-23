Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women

Trending: In the ESPN bracketology, which predicts which teams will make the NCAA Tournament, released on Tuesday, Nebraska is listed as the sixth team left out of the tournament. But Nebraska still has at least four more games before Selection Monday on March 15. And the Huskers still have opportunities for some résumé boosting wins, including against two teams projected to make the tournament (Michigan State and Iowa). If Nebraska doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament, the WNIT could be an option. For 2021, teams do not need to have a .500 or better record to earn a berth in the WNIT, which is scheduled to have 32 teams.