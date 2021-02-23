Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday
Nebraska (11-9, 9-8 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.9, 7.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.9, 2.4; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 4.9, 2.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.4, 8.2; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 10.6, 6.4.
Minnesota (7-11, 6-10)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jasmine Powell, 5-6, so., 14.5, 4.6; G Sara Scalia, 5-10, so., 14.9, 3.2; G Gadiva Hubbard, 5-9, sr., 10.8, 3.5; F Kadi Sissoko, 6-0, so., 12.9, 6.7; F Kayla Mershon, 6-3, jr., 3.9, 3.6;
Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., Minneapolis, 107.3.
Scouting: This is Nebraska’s second game against Minnesota this season. Minnesota beat the Huskers 76-71 on Jan. 19. It was one of the most disappointing losses of the season for Nebraska, coming against a team in the bottom of the league standings and just a few days after the Huskers upset No. 15 Ohio State. The Gophers won by making a season-high 15 threes in that game. Former Husker Kayla Mershon has started four straight games for the Gophers in place of Klarke Sconiers at center. Mershon scored six points and had five rebounds in the first game against Nebraska.
Trending: In the ESPN bracketology, which predicts which teams will make the NCAA Tournament, released on Tuesday, Nebraska is listed as the sixth team left out of the tournament. But Nebraska still has at least four more games before Selection Monday on March 15. And the Huskers still have opportunities for some résumé boosting wins, including against two teams projected to make the tournament (Michigan State and Iowa). If Nebraska doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament, the WNIT could be an option. For 2021, teams do not need to have a .500 or better record to earn a berth in the WNIT, which is scheduled to have 32 teams.
Forecasting: If Nebraska doesn't get beat badly on the boards, the Huskers should get the win.
— Brent C. Wagner