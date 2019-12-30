Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Michigan State

Nebraska (11-1)

Michigan State (7-5)

Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Breslin Center, BTN (24), 107.3

Scouting: Michigan State has just been OK, and comes into this game with a three-game losing streak. The Spartans had a tough game to start the Big Ten season, losing 79-67 at No. 14 Indiana. Michigan State's most explosive and consistent player is sophomore Nia Clouden. She ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 15.7 points per game. Clouden was a two-time Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Maryland. Nebraska has won seven of its last eight games against Michigan State, which is a bit of a surprise when you consider the Spartans were NCAA Tournament teams during four of those seasons.

Trending: Nebraska senior guard Hannah Whitish is the only Husker in history to reach the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,061), 400 assists (412) and 200 made three-pointers (217).