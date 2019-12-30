You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 12.28

Nebraska guard Nicea Eliely (5) is defended by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (left) and forward Amanda Ollinger (43) in the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Michigan State

Nebraska (11-1)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 7.9 3.5
G Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.7 2.8
G Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.5 4.8
F Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.9 6.0
C Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 10.6 6.7

Michigan State (7-5)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Shay Colley 5-9 Senior 9.7 4.2
G Taryn McCutcheon 5-5 Senior 11.2 4.2
G Nia Clouden 5-8 Sophomore 15.7 3.7
F Nia Hollie 6-0 Senior 3.2 2.5
F Victoria Gaines 6-3 Senior 4.2 3.7

Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Breslin Center, BTN (24), 107.3

Scouting: Michigan State has just been OK, and comes into this game with a three-game losing streak. The Spartans had a tough game to start the Big Ten season, losing 79-67 at No. 14 Indiana. Michigan State's most explosive and consistent player is sophomore Nia Clouden. She ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 15.7 points per game. Clouden was a two-time Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Maryland. Nebraska has won seven of its last eight games against Michigan State, which is a bit of a surprise when you consider the Spartans were NCAA Tournament teams during four of those seasons.

Trending: Nebraska senior guard Hannah Whitish is the only Husker in history to reach the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,061), 400 assists (412) and 200 made three-pointers (217).

Forecasting: Nebraska will play several of these games during the Big Ten season -- against good, but not great teams -- and if Nebraska wants to make the NCAA Tournament they’ll need to win quite a few such games. Nebraska’s win against Iowa last week already gave the Huskers a noticeable boost, with Nebraska going from 101st in the RPI to 74th. This is also just Nebraska’s second true road game, and the first since beating Missouri during the second game of the season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

