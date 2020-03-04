Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan women

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Michigan

Nebraska (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten)

Michigan (19-10, 10-8)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time, location, TV, radio: 5:30 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Michigan is led by sophomore forward Naz Hillmon. She was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference coaches and has averaged 19.1 points over the last 11 games. Nebraska beat Michigan 74-71 on Jan. 19. Since that game Michigan has a 7-4 record, including an impressive 78-63 win against No. 18 Iowa.

Trending: Nebraska junior center Kate Cain leads the Big Ten with 98 blocked shots this season. She needs two more blocks to match her single-season school record from her freshmen season.

Forecasting: This would be a really good win for the Huskers, who had a great start to the season but haven’t created much excitement in the past month. Michigan is one of the eight Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN. Nebraska will have a good chance to be chosen for the WNIT.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.