Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan women

Trending : Nebraska junior center Kate Cain leads the Big Ten with 98 blocked shots this season. She needs two more blocks to match her single-season school record from her freshmen season.

Forecasting: This would be a really good win for the Huskers, who had a great start to the season but haven’t created much excitement in the past month. Michigan is one of the eight Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN. Nebraska will have a good chance to be chosen for the WNIT.