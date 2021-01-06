Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan women

Scouting: With a 7-0 record, Michigan has tied its best start to a season. Michigan was good last season — the Wolverines likely would have made the NCAA Tournament — returned four starters and also added Nebraska’s leading scorer from last season, Leigha Brown, as a play-right-away transfer. First-team All-Big Ten forward Naz Hillmon leads Michigan in scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 forward has made 66% of her shots from the field and 80% of her free throws, but has not attempted a three-pointer this season.