Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan women

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Michigan.
Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.1, 7.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.1, 2.1; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 5.8, 7.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.1, 7.9; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 7.5, 6.0.
Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Amy Dilk, 6-0, jr., 9.0, 5.1; G Akienreh Johnson, 6-0, sr., 10.5, 4.7; G Leigha Brown, 6-1, jr., 19.7, 3.6; F Naz Hillmon, 6-2, jr., 24.6, 9.9; F Hailey Brown, 6-1, sr., 10.3, 4.7.
Time, location, radio: 5 p.m., Ann Arbor, Michigan, 107.3.
Scouting: With a 7-0 record, Michigan has tied its best start to a season. Michigan was good last season — the Wolverines likely would have made the NCAA Tournament — returned four starters and also added Nebraska’s leading scorer from last season, Leigha Brown, as a play-right-away transfer. First-team All-Big Ten forward Naz Hillmon leads Michigan in scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 forward has made 66% of her shots from the field and 80% of her free throws, but has not attempted a three-pointer this season.
Trending: In the five Big Ten games this season, Isabella Bourne is averaging 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She ranks in the top 20 in the Big Ten in both categories.
Forecasting: This will be another big challenge for Nebraska. No. 15 Michigan leads the nation in field-goal percentage (53%) after shooting a season-high 63% during a 21-point win against then-No. 15 Northwestern last week. Michigan ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 87.9 points per game (Nebraska is 13th, 66.1 per game). Michigan has scored at least 76 points in each of its first seven games, including 90 points four times.
— Brent C. Wagner