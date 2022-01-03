Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan women

Scouting: Michigan is coming off a 90-71 win against then-No. 25 Ohio State, but the Wolverines' most impressive triumph to date was a 74-68 win against then-No. 5 Baylor. Michigan has several scoring threats, but none bigger than Hillmon, who was a first-team all-conference pick last year. Hillmon draws a lot of attention, which leads to good looks for the other shooters and an edge in rebounding (Michigan leads Big Ten in rebound margin).