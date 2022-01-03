Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan women

Clark Grell takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Michigan on Tuesday.
MICHIGAN (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): F Naz Hillmon, 6-2, sr., 20.9, 9.2; F Emily Kiser, 6-3, sr., 10.5, 8.4; G Maddie Nolan, 5-11, jr., 7.5, 3.8; G Danielle Rauch, 5-8, sr., 6.6, 3.5; G Leigha Brown, 6-1, sr., 15.5, 3.2.
NEBRASKA (12-1, 1-1)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 13.8, 6.8; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.6, 4.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.2, 1.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.2, 4.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.5, 6.4.
Time, location, TV, radio: 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Michigan is coming off a 90-71 win against then-No. 25 Ohio State, but the Wolverines' most impressive triumph to date was a 74-68 win against then-No. 5 Baylor. Michigan has several scoring threats, but none bigger than Hillmon, who was a first-team all-conference pick last year. Hillmon draws a lot of attention, which leads to good looks for the other shooters and an edge in rebounding (Michigan leads Big Ten in rebound margin).
Trending: Each of the last four games in the NU-Michigan series has been decided by six points or less, including 64-42 last season in Ann Arbor. The Huskers have an 8-7 series edge against Michigan since joining the Big Ten.
Forecasting: How much can the Huskers contain Hillmon, who scored 35 against NU last season (She also dropped 50 against Ohio State last season)? If NU can prevent a big game from Hillmon and hit some game-turning threes, we'll see another close one at PBA.
