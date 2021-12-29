 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State women
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State women

Prairie View A&M vs. Nebraska, 11.11

Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) takes a free throw against Prairie View A&M in the fourth quarter in November at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Michigan State on Thursday.

NEBRASKA (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 14.3, 6.6; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.8, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.9, 1.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.6, 4.4; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.7, 6.8.

MICHIGAN STATE (7-6, 1-1)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G DeeDee Hagemann, 5-7, fr., 8.7, 3.4; G Matilda Ekh, 6-0, fr., 10.0, 3.6; G Nia Clouden, 5-8, sr., 21.8, 4.3; F Tamara Farquhar, 6-0, sr., 5.2, 5.9; F Alisia Smith, 6-3, sr., 6.8, 4.4.

Time, location, TV, radio: 2 p.m., East Lansing Mich., BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden scored a school-record 50 points during a double-overtime loss against Florida Gulf Coast last week. She was 17-for-28 from the field (just one made three-pointer) and 15-for-17 on free throws. But the rest of the team combined for just 34 points.

Trending: Nebraska has nine players making at least 70% of their free-throw attempts — Ashley Scoggin (9-for-9), MiCole Cayton (4-4), Ruby Porter (6-7), Sam Haiby (35-42), Kendall Coley (10-12), Jaz Shelley (27-34), Annika Stewart (10-13), Whitney Brown (3-4) and Allison Weidner (22-31).

Forecasting: If Nebraska plays good team defense to slow down Clouden, it should get the Big Ten road win.

— Brent C. Wagner

