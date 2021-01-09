Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State women

Scouting: This is another game where Nebraska will have to try to slow down one of the best players in the Big Ten. In a 64-62 loss against Michigan on Thursday, Michigan's Naz Hillmon scored 35 points and had 22 rebounds. This time it’s Michigan State guard Nia Clouden. In league games she ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten in scoring (25.3 points per game). She scored 32 against Maryland, the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team. Clouden excels at driving to the basket and is shooting 55% from the field.