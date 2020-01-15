You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin women's basketball, 1.9

Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne (right) drives with the ball Thursday during a game against Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Maryland.

Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.5 3.4
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 11.4 3.4
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.4 4.4
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 8.7 5.4
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 10.1 7.7

Maryland (12-4, 3-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Taylor Mikesell 5-11 Sophomore 10.4 2.2
G) Blair Watson 6-0 Senior 10.3 4.3
G) Kaila Charles 6-1 Senior 13.9 8.0
F) Stephanie Jones 6-2 Senior 10.0 4.4
F) Shakira Austin 6-5 Sophomore 11.3 6.9

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., College Park, Maryland, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Maryland has struggled with consistency at times this season — especially on offense — but is still one of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference, and the most talented. All five Maryland starters were ranked among the top-35 players in the nation coming out of high school.

Trending: Nebraska freshman Isabelle Bourne is trending up. She put together her best week by averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals off the bench for the Huskers last week. Bourne, a 6-foot-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, is averaging 5.1 points and 5.1 rebounds through 16 games off the bench.

Forecasting: Nebraska winning this game would be historic (really, the Huskers are 11-0 all-time against the Terps).

— Brent C. Wagner

— Brent C. Wagner

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

