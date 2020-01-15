Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Maryland.

Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Maryland (12-4, 3-2)

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., College Park, Maryland, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Maryland has struggled with consistency at times this season — especially on offense — but is still one of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference, and the most talented. All five Maryland starters were ranked among the top-35 players in the nation coming out of high school.

Trending: Nebraska freshman Isabelle Bourne is trending up. She put together her best week by averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals off the bench for the Huskers last week. Bourne, a 6-foot-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, is averaging 5.1 points and 5.1 rebounds through 16 games off the bench.

Forecasting: Nebraska winning this game would be historic (really, the Huskers are 11-0 all-time against the Terps).

— Brent C. Wagner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

