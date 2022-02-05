Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against No. 17 Maryland on Sunday.

NEBRASKA (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.4, 7.7; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.9, 4.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.3, 1.5; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 9.9, 4.7; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.5, 6.8.

MARYLAND (16-6, 8-3)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ashley Owusu, 6-0, jr., 14.3, 3.3; G Diamond Miller, 6-3, jr., 11.8, 4.1; G Katie Benzan, 5-6, sr., 11.7, 2.4; F Chloe Bibby, 6-1, sr., 12.2, 6.0; F Angel Reese, 6-3, so., 17.5, 10.3.

Time; location; radio: noon; College Park, Maryland; 107.3.

Scouting: Maryland comes into its only regular-season game against Nebraska riding a four-game winning streak after a 67-62 win at Michigan State on Thursday. Angel Reese led Maryland with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds to compensate for the loss of All-Big Ten guard Ashley Owusu, who suffered an ankle injury after playing just eight minutes. All five Maryland starters average double figures.

Trending: Nebraska’s 21-point win against Michigan on Jan. 4 looked great at the time, and it may be even better now. One month later that is still the Wolverines’ only Big Ten loss, with Michigan leading the league with a 10-1 record. Michigan’s No. 6 ranking is its best in program history. Nebraska is tied for sixth in the Big Ten at 6-4.

Forecasting: This is a major challenge for Nebraska, playing Maryland at home after just one day of practice and with Nebraska playing its fourth game in eight days. Nebraska will have to be great on defense and rebounding to pull off the upset. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten in both offense (73.6 points per game) and defense (allowing 66.6 points per game).

— Brent C. Wagner

