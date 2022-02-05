 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland women

  • Updated
  • 0
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 2.3

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley drives down the court against Penn State on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2, discuss Scott Frost's latest updates and ponder if NU hoops can break into the win column.

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against No. 17 Maryland on Sunday.

NEBRASKA (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.4, 7.7; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.9, 4.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.3, 1.5; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 9.9, 4.7; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.5, 6.8.

MARYLAND (16-6, 8-3)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ashley Owusu, 6-0, jr., 14.3, 3.3; G Diamond Miller, 6-3, jr., 11.8, 4.1; G Katie Benzan, 5-6, sr., 11.7, 2.4; F Chloe Bibby, 6-1, sr., 12.2, 6.0; F Angel Reese, 6-3, so., 17.5, 10.3.

Time; location; radio: noon; College Park, Maryland; 107.3.

Scouting: Maryland comes into its only regular-season game against Nebraska riding a four-game winning streak after a 67-62 win at Michigan State on Thursday. Angel Reese led Maryland with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds to compensate for the loss of All-Big Ten guard Ashley Owusu, who suffered an ankle injury after playing just eight minutes. All five Maryland starters average double figures.

People are also reading…

Trending: Nebraska’s 21-point win against Michigan on Jan. 4 looked great at the time, and it may be even better now. One month later that is still the Wolverines’ only Big Ten loss, with Michigan leading the league with a 10-1 record. Michigan’s No. 6 ranking is its best in program history. Nebraska is tied for sixth in the Big Ten at 6-4.

Forecasting: This is a major challenge for Nebraska, playing Maryland at home after just one day of practice and with Nebraska playing its fourth game in eight days. Nebraska will have to be great on defense and rebounding to pull off the upset. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten in both offense (73.6 points per game) and defense (allowing 66.6 points per game).

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News