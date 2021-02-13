Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Maryland on Sunday.
Maryland (13-2, 9-1 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ashley Owusu, 6-0, so., 18.9, 5.8; G Katie Benzan, 5-6, sr., 15.5, 2.3; G Diamond Miller, 6-3, so., 17.1, 6.4; F Mimi Collins, 6-3, so., 9.5, 7.0; F Chloe Bibby, 6-1, sr., 14.2, 6.9.
Nebraska (9-8, 7-7)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 18.1, 7.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.6, 2.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.1, 7.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.6, 7.8; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.5, 6.5.
Time, location, TV, radio: 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, FS1, 107.3.
Scouting: Four of Maryland’s starters average at least 14 points per game. That includes graduate transfer Katie Benzan, who is one of the best three-point shooters in the nation. She’s made a remarkable 53.2% of her three-point attempts (59-of-111). The three-time first-team All-Ivy League pick at Harvard is also 21-of-23 (91%) at the free-throw line.
Trending: Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby is the only player in the Big Ten to rank among the top 15 in the conference in scoring (18.1 points per game, ninth), rebounding (7.2 per game, 11th) and assists (4.1 per game, 14th). She’s scored at least 20 points in seven of 17 games.
Forecasting: Maryland’s No. 1-ranked offense in the nation (91.5 points per game) and the Terrapins being excited to play for the first time in 10 days make this game a major challenge for Nebraska.
— Brent C. Wagner