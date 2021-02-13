Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Maryland on Sunday.

Maryland (13-2, 9-1 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ashley Owusu, 6-0, so., 18.9, 5.8; G Katie Benzan, 5-6, sr., 15.5, 2.3; G Diamond Miller, 6-3, so., 17.1, 6.4; F Mimi Collins, 6-3, so., 9.5, 7.0; F Chloe Bibby, 6-1, sr., 14.2, 6.9.

Nebraska (9-8, 7-7)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 18.1, 7.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.6, 2.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.1, 7.2; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.6, 7.8; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.5, 6.5.

Time, location, TV, radio: 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, FS1, 107.3.

Scouting: Four of Maryland’s starters average at least 14 points per game. That includes graduate transfer Katie Benzan, who is one of the best three-point shooters in the nation. She’s made a remarkable 53.2% of her three-point attempts (59-of-111). The three-time first-team All-Ivy League pick at Harvard is also 21-of-23 (91%) at the free-throw line.