You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Manhattan
View Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Manhattan

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska women vs. Oral Roberts, 12.14

Nebraska head coach Amy Williams talks to her team during a timeout Dec. 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Manhattan.

Manhattan (3-6)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Gabby Cajou 5-4 Senior 9.3 2.0
G) Emily LaPointe 5-10 Freshman 9.6 4.3
G) Sydney Watkins 5-8 Sophomore 6.8 .8
F) Julie Hoier 6-2 Senior 6.1 4.0
C) Courtney Warley 6-3 Junior 9.9 7.7

Nebraska (9-1)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.4 3.5
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.8 3.0
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.4 5.2
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 9.3 6.4
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.8 6.0

Time, location, radio: Noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Manhattan brings a 3-6 record to Lincoln for its first-ever meeting with the Huskers. While the Jaspers' record is not good, they have been very competitive, with four of their losses by eight or fewer points, including two in overtime. Center Courtney Warley is Manhattan's leading scorer and rebounder at 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Trending: Entering the week Nebraska was one of just 27 teams nationally with nine or more wins.

Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska needs to win on its home court heading into the Christmas break. Nebraska ranks 96th in the RPI. Manhattan is 254th.

— Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News