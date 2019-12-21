Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Manhattan

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Manhattan.
Manhattan (3-6)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Gabby Cajou
|5-4
|Senior
|9.3
|2.0
|G) Emily LaPointe
|5-10
|Freshman
|9.6
|4.3
|G) Sydney Watkins
|5-8
|Sophomore
|6.8
|.8
|F) Julie Hoier
|6-2
|Senior
|6.1
|4.0
|C) Courtney Warley
|6-3
|Junior
|9.9
|7.7
Nebraska (9-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.4
|3.5
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|10.8
|3.0
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.4
|5.2
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|9.3
|6.4
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|9.8
|6.0
You have free articles remaining.
Time, location, radio: Noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Manhattan brings a 3-6 record to Lincoln for its first-ever meeting with the Huskers. While the Jaspers' record is not good, they have been very competitive, with four of their losses by eight or fewer points, including two in overtime. Center Courtney Warley is Manhattan's leading scorer and rebounder at 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Trending: Entering the week Nebraska was one of just 27 teams nationally with nine or more wins.
Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska needs to win on its home court heading into the Christmas break. Nebraska ranks 96th in the RPI. Manhattan is 254th.
— Brent C. Wagner